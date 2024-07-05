3 hurt in Canonsburg shooting

Three people were shot in Canonsburg overnight.

It happened just before midnight on Thursday along Blaine Avenue.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has more through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Officers were called for a report of shots fired and found three people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials tell Channel 11.

Police believe there could be a connection to two shootings earlier this week in the borough.

Someone fired shots on Monday and Tuesday nights between Franklin and Highland Avenues.

Canonsburg Police Chief Alexander Coghill told us that while it’s still early in the investigation, he believes the shootings could be connected.

State police are also investigating.

Canonsburg police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group