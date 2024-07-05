Local

3 hurt in Canonsburg shooting

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Shooting Three people were shot along Blaine Avenue in Canonsburg on Thursday night.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Three people were shot in Canonsburg overnight.

It happened just before midnight on Thursday along Blaine Avenue.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera has more through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Officers were called for a report of shots fired and found three people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, officials tell Channel 11.

Police believe there could be a connection to two shootings earlier this week in the borough.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Canonsburg police investigating after shots fired in borough

Someone fired shots on Monday and Tuesday nights between Franklin and Highland Avenues.

Canonsburg Police Chief Alexander Coghill told us that while it’s still early in the investigation, he believes the shootings could be connected.

State police are also investigating.

Canonsburg police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 men found dead in pool in Pine Township
  • Man charged with killing, dismembering missing 14-year-old in Mercer County
  • Tree falls, killing 18-year-old cleaning up storm damage in Westmoreland County
  • VIDEO: Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania recite Pledge of Allegiance
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read