Canonsburg police investigating after shots fired in borough

Canonsburg police are investigating after someone fired a gun in the east end area of the borough.

On Monday and Tuesday night, several shots were fired in the area of Franklin and Highland avenues.

Police said there was no apparent motive or target.

“We are devoting all of our resources into finding the actor or actors as we review video surveillance footage, and follow up on the leads we have generated,” the police chief said in a social media post.

Residents are advised to call 911 if they hear anything. Those with home security systems are asked to review the footage and report anything suspicious at 724-745-8020 ext. 519.

