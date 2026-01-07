3 hurt in crash involving police vehicle in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A crash in North Versailles involving a police vehicle on Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher says police, fire and EMS were called to Route 30 at 3rd Street around 3:50 p.m.

The Allegheny County Police Department says one of the vehicles involved was a North Versailles Police unit.

Investigators say that officer was responding to a medical emergency with their emergency lights and sirens activated when a vehicle pulled out in front of them.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, and so were the driver and a child passenger of the other vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

