3 hurt in overnight crash in North Braddock

Three people were hurt in an overnight crash in North Braddock.

A neighbor at the scene told us the Jaws of Life was used to get at least one of those people out of the vehicle.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Monday at Hawkins Avenue and Overland Street.

Video from Channel 11 photographer showed the front of the car smashed in.

Officials tell us three people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group