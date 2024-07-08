Local

3 hurt in overnight crash in North Braddock

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash A car crashed around 2:25 a.m. Monday at Hawkins Avenue and Overland Street in North Braddock.

Three people were hurt in an overnight crash in North Braddock.

A neighbor at the scene told us the Jaws of Life was used to get at least one of those people out of the vehicle.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m. Monday at Hawkins Avenue and Overland Street.

Video from Channel 11 photographer showed the front of the car smashed in.

Officials tell us three people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

