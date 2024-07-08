2 people rescued from Monongahela River after boat capsizes in West Elizabeth

WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. — Emergency crews rescued two people after their boat capsized in West Elizabeth.

According to the Elizabeth Boro Volunteer Fire Company, the boat began sinking just under the Elizebeth Bridge Saturday night.

When emergency crews got to the scene they rescued two people from the Monongahela River water.

No one involved was injured.

Glassport Volunteer Fire Company and Jefferson Hill Volunteer Fire Company provided backup boats during the rescue.

