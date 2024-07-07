Sunny, warm weather continues on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a quiet and comfortable morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s everywhere! July sunshine will warm us into the upper 80s this afternoon, but humidity levels will remain tolerable. Lows will again dip to near-seasonable levels tonight.

Monday will be hot, with highs breaking into the low 90s everywhere. We reintroduce higher humidity by Tuesday, which will push heat indices into the mid to upper 90s for mid-week. The track of Tropical Storm Beryl will keep us dry and hot until showers and storms move in by late-day Wednesday.

A couple of showers could linger into Thursday as we kick off a cooling trend for the latter part of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group