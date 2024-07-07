Local

Sunny, warm weather continues on Sunday

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Sunrise skyline

PITTSBURGH — It’s a quiet and comfortable morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s everywhere! July sunshine will warm us into the upper 80s this afternoon, but humidity levels will remain tolerable. Lows will again dip to near-seasonable levels tonight.

Monday will be hot, with highs breaking into the low 90s everywhere. We reintroduce higher humidity by Tuesday, which will push heat indices into the mid to upper 90s for mid-week. The track of Tropical Storm Beryl will keep us dry and hot until showers and storms move in by late-day Wednesday.

A couple of showers could linger into Thursday as we kick off a cooling trend for the latter part of the week.

