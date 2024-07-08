Man dies after skid steer rolls over embankment in Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a man died after a skid steer rolled over a hill in Pennsylvania.

Troopers say, Elmer Frazier, 64, was driving a Bobcat skid steer in a wooded area on Scanlon Hill Road in Washington Township on June 26.

While he was using the machine, he rolled down a 40-foot embankment.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the death was accidental.

