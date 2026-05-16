Luke Bryan announces Farm Tour stop in Westmoreland County

A popular country star is once again bringing a tour that highlights family farms to Western Pennsylvania.

Luke Bryan just announced that Farm Tour 2026 is coming back to Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana in September.

The Pennsylvania show is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 1846 Farms in Latrobe.

Presale tickets for the show and for parking passes go on sale on May 19. The general public gets access to tickets on May 21.

The last time Bryan brought this popular annual concert series to the region was in 2024, when he performed at the Cunningham Family Farm in Smithton.

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