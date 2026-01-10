3 local Planned Parenthood branches temporarily shutting down

PITTSBURGH — Three local Planned Parenthood branches are temporarily shutting down.

The organization is citing staffing issues and “political attacks.”

All three are family planning centers. The Bridgeville location has already closed. The Greensburg office will close on Jan. 16 and the Downtown Pittsburgh location on Jan. 26th.

The “pause” could last three to six months.

Despite the shutdown, abortion services will remain available in the city.

A Planned Parenthood spokesperson told Channel 11 Friday evening that the family planning office and abortion clinic at the Liberty Avenue location are on separate floors, and the clinic will stay open.

Still, prolife groups see the closures as a win.

“It is excellent news for women and their children that these centers are not going to be operating,” Exec. Dir. of PA Prolife Federation Maria Gallagher said.

“I think abortion is bad business. I think an increasing number of people are recognizing that fact. Abortion takes an innocent, unrepeatable human life.”

In an email to Channel 11, Planned Parenthood cited staffing and political issues.

“PPWP is navigating this staffing challenge in the context of the broader nationwide nursing shortage [...] PPWP’s clinician search is unfolding against an escalating political backdrop in which the Trump administration and their allies continue to target Planned Parenthood.”

Channel 11 spoke to a number of people who are disappointed to hear of the closures.

“I think it’s very unfortunate the locations are closing,” Ashley Hertrich said. She knows multiple people who have used Planned Parenthood. “I would hope more people vote so we can put people in our state government that can put more resources and funding into these locations.”

