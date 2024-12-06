Man killed, another injured in Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Penn Hills late Thursday.

The shooting happened at around 11:49 p.m. in the 200 block of Universal Road.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Vanderlee Stevenson.

Another man who was shot in the arm showed up at a hospital. He is in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

