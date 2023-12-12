3-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive; Pittsburgh police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive in Brighton Heights Monday night.

Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 1500 block of Davis Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for reports of an infant in distress.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a 3-month-old boy unresponsive.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner identified the infant as Kyrie Robert Mitchell.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner at a later time.

