Local

3-month-old baby dies after being found unresponsive; Pittsburgh police investigating

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive in Brighton Heights Monday night.

Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 1500 block of Davis Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for reports of an infant in distress.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a 3-month-old boy unresponsive.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner identified the infant as Kyrie Robert Mitchell.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner at a later time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Truck possibly stolen by escaped teens found, police still looking for gun that was inside vehicle
  • Therese Rocco, first female assistant chief of Pittsburgh police, dies at 97
  • Krispy Kreme offering ‘Day of Dozens’ deal for 12/12
  • VIDEO: Woman dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into garage in Lincoln-Lemington
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read