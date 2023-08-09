3 new food options coming to Ross Township shopping complex

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several new food options are coming to a Ross Township shopping complex.

The Block Northway says it’s welcoming Nothing Bundt Cakes, Fajita Pete’s and Paris Baguette. All three are set to open soon.

That’s in addition to the recently opened Crumbl Cookies and seasonal tenant Spirit Halloween.

“These new tenants will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for our guests, offering a wide range of delicious cuisines and seasonal excitement,” said Jamie Pavlot, director of experience. “We are committed to providing a vibrant and diverse shopping and dining experience, and we believe these additions will deliver on that promise.”

