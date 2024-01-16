Local

‘All I wanted was my baby’: Mother of murdered 5-day-old baby boy speaks exclusively to Channel 11

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Jah’Shawn Martin

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — The mother of a murdered 5-day-old baby boy is speaking to only Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca.

Police say baby Jah’Shawn Martin died at the hands of his father, and his death was caused by powerful blows to his head.

On Channel 11 News at 4, hear the plea from the baby’s mom, as she’s determined to find out exactly what happened to her son.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays
  • ‘In my heart forever’: Loved ones remember woman found stabbed to death near Geneva College
  • Mike Tomlin walks off podium after question about future
  • VIDEO: Man killed in Ohioville house fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read