Man killed, 3 others hurt in O’Hara Township crash

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash in O’Hara Township on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Freeport Road and Powers Run Road at 6:21 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a two-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet SUV and a Jeep SUV.

The woman driving the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Her front-seat passenger, a 74-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman driving the Jeep, as well as a baby in the backseat, were taken to the hospital and are both in stable condition.

The victim has not been identified.

Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

