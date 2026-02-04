3 people charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — Three people have been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the Allegheny County Jail.

Allegheny County Police said that last month, detectives began to receive information about two incarcerated people planning to bring synthetic marijuana, also known as K2, into the jail.

Those two people were later identified as Tyrease Platt, 31, and Chaz Coles, 39.

On Feb. 2, detectives said they reviewed jail records that showed Platt and Coles were working with another man to have the drugs placed in a bathroom of a local magistrate’s office on Feb. 3, when Coles was scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing.

Detectives responded to the magistrate’s office at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 and witnessed Tyrique Craighead, 33, arrive and go to the bathroom, according to police. Once Craighead exited the bathroom, detectives searched inside and found an open bag of Doritos that contained multiple pieces of rolled paper, which tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Craighead was taken into custody. All three men are facing multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, contraband and criminal use of a communication facility.

