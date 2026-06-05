3 people in critical condition after house fire in Mercer County, report says

SHARON, Pa. — Three people are in critical condition after a house fire in Mercer County.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the two-alarm fire started at 12:30 a.m. in a three-story, wood-frame house in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue in Sharon.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames, but were able to rescue three adults and two teenagers.

Four of the five victims were taken to the hospital, WFMJ reports. Three were said to be in critical condition.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group