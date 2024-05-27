3 people hurt in Westmoreland County crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were hurt in a car crash in Westmoreland County Monday.

Westmoreland County 911 said crews were called to the 500 block of Grave Yard Hill for reports of an overturned vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital. There is currently no word on their conditions.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group