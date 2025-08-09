3 people hurt in early-morning Route 28 crash

Several people were hurt in a crash on Route 28 in Allegheny County on Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 28 near the intersection with the Parkway North around 4:30 a.m.

Allegheny County 911 dispatch officials tell Channel 11 that three people were hurt in the crash.

Our crew on scene saw that two vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes for around two hours.

