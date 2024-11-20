3 people injured in Bloomfield crash

PITTSBURGH — Three people were taken to a local hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Baum Boulevard at 5:35 p.m.

Channel 11 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see a damaged sedan on a tow truck.

It’s not clear how many cars were involved in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group