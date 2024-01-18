3 Pittsburgh Public Schools on modified lockdown after alleged social media threat, district says

PITTSBURGH — Three schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district are operating on a modified lockdown for the rest of the week.

An alleged threat was made toward Pittsburgh West Liberty Pre K-5, Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 and Pittsburgh Pioneer Education Center. These three schools share a campus.

The district said the alleged threat was shared on social media.

A modified lockdown means no one can enter or exit the school building without a rescheduled appointment.

PPS said both city and school police will be present for arrival and dismissal on Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group