3 suspects arrested in shooting death of former high school football player

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Three people suspected in the shooting death of a former high school football player have been arrested.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials announced on Wednesday that Zion White, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday. John Kyles, 20, and Marcus Johnson, 23, were arrested on April 25 and May 23, respectively. They are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

The trio is facing charges in connection with the killing of Gavin Yarbough, who was shot multiple times on Sept. 16 in Larimer and died in the hospital.

Yarbough was a standout football player at Woodland Hills High School who went on to play at Morgan State, a historically Black university in Baltimore.

