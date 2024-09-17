Man, 21, dies after shooting in Larimer

PITTSBURGH — A man died after he was shot in Larimer late Monday night.

Pittsburgh police said a 21-year-old who had been shot multiple times was taken to the hospital by private means just before 11 p.m.

The man, later identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Gavin Yarbough, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers found a crime scene on Meadow Street in Larimer. There was a ShotSpotter notification for the location at 10:48 p.m., which is related to the incident, police said.

Police will also obtain and execute a search warrant for the vehicle at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

