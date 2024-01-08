3 winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle lottery tickets worth $1 million sold in Pittsburgh area

Three out of the four $1 million top-prize winning tickets for Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing were sold in Western Pennsylvania.

The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were: 097259, 342763, 109055, and 440963. The three local locations, listed in no particular order, will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the winning tickets:

Sheetz, 356 New Castle Road, Butler, Butler County;

7-Eleven, 999 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County; and

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6720 Northway Drive, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

The January 6 drawing also awarded four prizes of $100,000, 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100, for a grand total of $5,889,200 in prizes.

A total of 6,000 winning numbers were randomly selected from a range of 500,000 tickets that were sold between Nov. 7 and Jan. 6, when tickets sold out.

A list of all winning raffle ticket numbers, listed by prize category, is available at palottery.com.

