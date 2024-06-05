3-year-old stabbed to death in ‘random act of violence’ outside Ohio Giant Eagle

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Julian Wood and his mother Margot were about to head home from an Ohio Giant Eagle when they were stabbed in what police called a “random act of violence.”

Bionca Ellis, 32, is accused of stabbing Julian, 3, and Margot Wood, 38, in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle in the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted Monday.

Police said the random attack last less than five seconds, and witnesses reported there was no time to stop it, the Associated Press reports.

Ellis was reportedly inside the Giant Eagle when she saw Wood and Julian near the front. She followed them into the parking lot and ran at them with a knife she got at the thrift store next door when Wood was about to unload her groceries.

NBC affiliate WKYC reports that police called it a “random act of violence.”

Julian was stabbed twice and died at the hospital. Wood was stabbed in the shoulder.

Ellis, who police said has no known history of being violent, is charged with aggravated murder. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can donate here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

