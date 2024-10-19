30th Annual Buddy Walk raises awareness, funds for Down Syndrome Association

PITTSBURGH — Our 11 Cares partners at Clearview Federal Credit Union partnered with the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh for their 30th annual Buddy Walk Saturday.

The event hosted those who have down syndrome, those who know someone with down syndrome and those that want to show their support for the cause.

This year the walk was hosted at a new and exciting venue, PNC Park!

In addition to the traditional activities at the Buddy Walk, a post-walk concert was held on Federal Street. The concert featured Band Together Pittsburgh and the Bachelor Boys Band.

The mission of the association is to enrich the lives of individuals with Down syndrome, their families and communities in which they live. The organization achieves their mission through communication, education, advocacy, fellowship and support for the community members’ well-being, as well as through a longstanding alliance with the Pediatric and Adult Down Syndrome Centers of Western PA.

To donate or to learn more about the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, click here .

