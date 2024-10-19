Emergency crews responding to fatal pedestrian crash; part of McKnight Road closed

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fatal pedestrian crash in Ross Township..

Berkley Hills Fire Company said they were called to the area of McKnight Road and Nelson Run.

Ross Township Police tell Channel 11 the crash is deadly.

It happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The southbound lanes of McKnight Road have been closed completely, firefighters say. A section of the northbound lanes will have one lane open from West View Avenue.

The road closure is expected to last for an extended period.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

