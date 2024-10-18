Veteran, 70, loses everything in massive Ross Township fire that also destroyed auto shop

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Debris on the floor of Tao’s Auto Service is still smoldering 48 hours later.

From the outside looking in you may think it’s just a business, but on the backside was the home of a 70-year-old veteran who lost everything except one special heirloom.

“He only had enough time to have the clothes on his back,” his daughter Lori Lott told Channel 11.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., the priceless family keepsake the family found in the ash and rubble following the fire.

Click here for GoFundMe set up by the family.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group