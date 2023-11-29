32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two additional Pittsburgh area Rite Aid stores are set to close.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in October, saying falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits led to the filing. At that time, it announced the closure of more than 150 locations.

Last week, it submitted 32 additional closures in a court filing.

Two of the stores in the latest filing are in the Pittsburgh area: 623 Smithfield Street in downtown and 4934 Second Avenue in Hazelwood.

Nine other stores are closing or have already closed in Western Pennsylvania. Those locations are:

700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington

351 Brighton Ave., Rochester

5235 Library Road, Bethel Park

5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township

2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh

5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh

6090 Route 30, Greensburg

4830 William Penn Highway, Export

1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle

Rite Aid has assured customers that it is not going out of business, and prescriptions filled at the stores slated to close will be transferred.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group