32 additional Rite Aid stores to close, including 2 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two additional Pittsburgh area Rite Aid stores are set to close.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in October, saying falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits led to the filing. At that time, it announced the closure of more than 150 locations.
Last week, it submitted 32 additional closures in a court filing.
Two of the stores in the latest filing are in the Pittsburgh area: 623 Smithfield Street in downtown and 4934 Second Avenue in Hazelwood.
Nine other stores are closing or have already closed in Western Pennsylvania. Those locations are:
- 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington
- 351 Brighton Ave., Rochester
- 5235 Library Road, Bethel Park
- 5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township
- 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh
- 5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh
- 6090 Route 30, Greensburg
- 4830 William Penn Highway, Export
- 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle
Rite Aid has assured customers that it is not going out of business, and prescriptions filled at the stores slated to close will be transferred.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group