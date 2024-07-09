$3M RAD grant benefits local libraries

The Allegheny County Library Association and the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh are among 75 organizations to recently receive computer upgrades.

About 2,500 computers were replaced with the latest high-end models through a $3.1 million project that was funded by the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD).

“RAD is for everyone, and that commitment to all of Allegheny County shines through with the completion of these important upgrades,” said Dusty Kirk, RAD board chair. “It’s not just an investment in computers, it’s an investment in communities. It gives people the opportunity – no matter which library is closest to them – to have equal access to digital spaces and information. By eliminating this technology cost burden on each library, we look forward to learning how each library utilizes these savings to continue serving their community.”

The upgrade enhances the computing capabilities available to library users, offering faster processing speeds, increased storage capacity and enhanced graphics performance. The new computers are equipped with state-of-the-art software and security features.

