$3M top prize-winning scratch-off sold at Allegheny County grocery store

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A top prize-winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the prize came from a $3,000,000 Golden Ticket scratch-off, a $30 game that was sold at the Shop ‘n SAVE on William Flynn Highway in Richland Township. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, so lottery officials and retailers don’t know where winning tickets will be sold.

