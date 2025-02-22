3rd person charged in violent attack at Aliquippa VFW

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Aliquippa police charged Ireland Brown. She is the third person to be charged in this case. Police said she was bartending the night of the brutal attack on January 5th, stood by and watched. She is also accused of lying to investigators and hiding evidence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘It’s going to be a long road’: Father fighting for his life after assault at Aliquippa VFW

Police said she is seen on surveillance video watching while Brett Ours viciously beat Preston Coleman.

According to police, Ours punched Coleman nearly 250 times in the head and face, kicked him about 50 times, choked and elbowed him, slammed a barstool over his head and stood on his throat.

“When you witness something as horrible as this, you would hope the person would do the right thing and call 911 and get the person help as soon as possible and in this case that’s not what happened and it’s sad. It’s horrible,” said Detective David Mosura with Aliquippa Police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man accused of brutally attacking another man at Aliquippa VFW arrested after standoff

According to the complaint, Ireland texted her dad Ronald Brown during the attack saying ‚”I think this dude is gonna die”, “Brett won’t stop beating him and he’s gurgling”, and “He’s going to stab him.” Then she allegedly called her father to come to the bar. Police said Ronald Brown showed up and joined in on the attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2nd man charged in brutal attack at Aliquippa VFW

“During the assault, she gave a washcloth to her father, Ronald Brown, and Brett Ours. [Both] men used the washcloth to wipe off blood and sweat. We consider that to be crucial evidence that was tampered evidence,” said Mosura.

Police said Ireland waited until after her father and Ours left to call 911 and she tried to hide her hoodie that had blood on it.

“Once the investigators showed up, she was asked who committed the crime, who was at the bar at the time and she blatantly lied to the investigators and said she didn’t know who they were and she didn’t see anything,” said Mosura. “Through the investigation, we learned she did know who they were and in fact saw everything.”

Police said Ireland knows Ours very well. Earlier this month, police found and arrested Ours who was on the run for weeks. Ours is in the Beaver County Jail and is charged with attempted homicide. Ronald Brown was charged and turned himself in to the police last month.

Right now, there is an arrest warrant out for Ireland Brown. She is charged with hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group