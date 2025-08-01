4 arrested in drugs, firearms trafficking ring in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania AG says

Four people allegedly involved in a drug and firearms trafficking ring in Westmoreland County have been arrested, resulting in the seizure of over 47,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl.

Attorney General Dave Sunday made the announcement Friday.

David Jefferies, 34, James Womack, 33, and Shelton Payne, 34, were charged with illegal possession of firearms and felony drug trafficking.

“Fentanyl continues to fuel the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth and nationwide, and dealers use firearms to protect their lucrative trade,” Attorney General Sunday said.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Jefferies’ home, where officers said they discovered a Glock 9mm handgun, approximately 382 grams of fentanyl and black tar heroin.

The Office of Attorney General Agents were assisted by the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the Police Departments of North Huntingdon, Monessen, Rostraver, New Kensington and Irwin in this operation.

