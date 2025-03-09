4 juveniles, 1 man facing charges following robbery at gas station in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people are facing charges after a gas station in East Liberty was robbed.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the Sunoco on the 500 block of N Highland Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers confirmed it was robbed.

It is unclear how much merchandise was stolen.

Police have charged four juveniles and an 18-year-old man with robbery and conspiracy.

No serious injuries were reported.

