4 people indicted in lottery scam that targeted elderly Western Pennsylvania residents

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh has indicted four people accused of taking part in a lottery scam in Western Pennsylvania.

Charges for Yonel Burnett, 28, Omar McKenzie, 34, Shemeca Shields, 29, and Nicole Lamont, 30, were announced on Monday.

The Department of Justice accuses the four of stealing more than $4.5 million from elderly and vulnerable people in our area, and elsewhere in the U.S.

Investigators say the scheme involved falsely telling victims they won a multi-million dollar sweepstakes, but they needed to pay certain taxes or fees first, and the claims were often reinforced with false documents that sometimes bore the seals of government agencies.

These four face charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Seven others were charged in the same scheme in December 2023.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group