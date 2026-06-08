53rd-annual Pittsburgh Pride Parade colors streets in Downtown, North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people showed up Downtown and on the North Side Sunday for the 53rd-annual Pittsburgh Pride Parade.

Local organizations, businesses and groups marched under this year’s theme “Existence is Resistance.”

One of those groups was the Pittsburgh Pride Color Guard, which has performed in the parade for several years. One member told Channel 11 about how exciting the parade can be.

“I love to hear how the crowd gets involved as we come forward,” Larry Gubash said, “especially when we do a simple toss or exchange or anything there. The audience loves it.”

The parade ended at Allegheny Commons Park West, the site of this year’s Pride Festival. Crowds showed up in droves after day one of the festival was cut short by the weather.

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