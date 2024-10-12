4 Philadelphia nurses hit by vehicle while helping shooting victim

PHILADELPHIA — Several Philadelphia nurses are hurt after being hit by a car while trying to help a gunshot victim outside of a hospital.

NBC News affiliate WCAU reports the incident happened early Saturday morning outside Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police say someone driving a gray Jeep Cherokee dropped off a man who had been shot multiple times at the hospital’s emergency entrance. Four nurses went to help the man and were then hit by the Jeep as it took off, WCAU reports.

One of the nurses is in critical condition; the other three are stable.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group