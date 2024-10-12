Local

Westinghouse, University Prep game ends in 3rd quarter after fight breaks out

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Westinghouse, University Prep game ends in 3rd quarter after fight breaks out (Pittsburgh Sports Now)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A hit escalated into an altercation at Cupples Stadium on Friday night during the game between Westinghouse and University Prep.

Our partners at Pittsburgh Sports Now report the play happened along University Prep’s sideline and quickly turned into a larger fight.

Pittsburgh Sports Now reports players from both teams shoved each other or ended up on the ground.

Coaches and officials de-escalated the situation, but play never resumed and the clock ran out, ending the game in the third quarter.

Westinghouse won the game, 43-6.

City League Playoffs are set to begin next week, and Pittsburgh Sports Now reports there’s a chance University Prep and Westinghouse will play each other again, as they’re both among the top teams in their division.

Channel 11 reached out to City League’s athletic director for comment, and will update with more information when we receive it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Days of Our Lives’ Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death released
  • Pittsburgh-based ‘Six Figure Boys’ group charged with high-dollar store thefts, trafficking guns
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick becomes dad with birth of son Uzai
  • VIDEO: Real estate agent weighs in on 46% property tax increase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read