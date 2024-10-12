Westinghouse, University Prep game ends in 3rd quarter after fight breaks out

PITTSBURGH — A hit escalated into an altercation at Cupples Stadium on Friday night during the game between Westinghouse and University Prep.

Our partners at Pittsburgh Sports Now report the play happened along University Prep’s sideline and quickly turned into a larger fight.

Pittsburgh Sports Now reports players from both teams shoved each other or ended up on the ground.

Coaches and officials de-escalated the situation, but play never resumed and the clock ran out, ending the game in the third quarter.

Westinghouse won the game, 43-6.

City League Playoffs are set to begin next week, and Pittsburgh Sports Now reports there’s a chance University Prep and Westinghouse will play each other again, as they’re both among the top teams in their division.

Channel 11 reached out to City League’s athletic director for comment, and will update with more information when we receive it.

