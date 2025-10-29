4 players returning to Riveters roster in 2026

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riveters SC has announced the return of four key players for the 2026 season, following a successful inaugural year in the USL W League.

The returning players, Sabrina Bryan, Piper Coffield, Natalia DiSora and Bella Vozar, were instrumental in the Riveters’ 2025 campaign, which saw the team finish with a 6-1-3 record and make the playoffs.

“It’s great to welcome back Sabrina, Bella, Piper and Natalia for the 2026 season,” Riveters head coach Scott Gibson said. “We now have a strong foundation of players that will return to our team and only make it stronger.”

Sabrina Bryan, 26, is the most experienced of the group. She earned All-America honors at Hofstra University and overcame an early-season injury to contribute three goals and an assist in the latter half of the 2025 season.

Piper Coffield, 20, served as a defensive leader and team captain, playing every minute in 9 of 11 matches. Despite an injury-shortened junior season at Indiana University, she remains a key part of the Riveters’ defense.

Natalia DiSora, 18, impressed as a high school starter at center back and was called up to the U.S. Women’s Under-18 National Team. Her maturity and skill were evident throughout the season.

Bella Vozar, 20, led the team in minutes played and earned USL W League Team of the Month honors. She is currently in her junior season at American University.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group