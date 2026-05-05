Pittsburgh police looking for missing teen girl who may need medical attention

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teen girl who they say may need medical attention or other assistance.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Special Victims Unit said Katherine “Keaira” Fillar, 16, was last seen on the 900 block of Agnew Road at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Fillar was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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