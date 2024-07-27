Man pistol-whipped woman, shot her dog after being asked to turn his music down, Port Vue police say

PORT VUE, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he pistol-whipped a woman and shot and killed her dog after she asked him to turn his music down.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Elmwood Street on July 20.

When police arrived, they detained the suspect, John Lee Mack Jr., 27, before finding a woman lying next to her dead German Shepherd.

The woman, who told police she suffers from seizures, said she was having a problem with noise and asked Mack to turn his car radio down, court documents say.

She told police he turned the radio up before getting out of the car and confronting her.

Mack told police the victim said something to him to upset him, which is why he turned up the radio.

He then allegedly became afraid of the dog attacking him. Mack said the victim was telling the dog to “get him” and that was why he shot the dog and pistol-whipped the woman.

Mack is facing multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault.

