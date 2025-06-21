46,000 pounds of leftover food from U.S. Open will help feed area families in need

PITTSBURGH — Leftover food from the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club is feeding local families in need.

Ridgewells Catering donated 46,000 pounds of food to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 412 Food Rescue.

Alyssa Cholodosky, CEO of 412 Food Rescue, says she’s grateful to the U.S. Open for ensuring that good food goes to neighbors in need.

“The U.S. Open is an iconic event, and their commitment to ensuring this positive impact in the community is very gratifying,” Cholodosky said.

Holley Ramey of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hopes the donations go beyond helping those experiencing food insecurity.

“Our hope is that more food vendors see the beauty in donating when they’re finished with a large event. Food insecurity is at a record high in our region, and meals like these help our neighbors thrive,” Ramey said.

The donation includes prepared meals and canned items that will be sorted and distributed evenly between the two groups.

