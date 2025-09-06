$479K upgrade planned for wastewater system in Butler County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major wastewater system upgrade is coming to Butler County.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say a $479,000 project will replace 2,000 feet of aging wastewater main on Sawmill Run Road in Butler Township.

The project aims to address frequent breaks in the existing wastewater main, which pose a risk of untreated wastewater leaking into the environment.

Officials say this upgrade is part of the company’s commitment to improving water quality and public health since acquiring the Butler Area Sewer Authority.

“By replacing aging wastewater mains that are prone to breaks, we are lowering the risk of untreated wastewater leaking into the environment and helping to safeguard water quality and public health,” said Michelle Cavallo, manager of northwest wastewater operations for Pennsylvania American Water.

Construction will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with single-lane traffic closures expected during work hours. The project is anticipated to last between 30 to 45 days.

After the installation of the new wastewater main, the excavated section of the road will be repaired to withstand winter weather. In the spring, contractors will return to replace the old water main, after which the road will be fully resurfaced.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group