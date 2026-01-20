$4.85M Bell Acres home with indoor basketball court, saltwater pool listed for sale

BELL ACRES, Pa. — A home in the greater Sewickley area is currently for sale for $4.85 million.

The Bell Acres home, located at 141 Beech Ridge Dr., is exclusively listed with Robyn Jones of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It’s situated on a property totaling nearly eight acres and has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.

The main floor of the home features a two-story foyer with the grand staircase and skylights. There’s a formal dining room that seats 14 and a sitting room with a corner fireplace. A covered patio with a fireplace is accessible via French doors from the home office and a secondary sitting room, which has another fireplace and a wet bar with a mini fridge.

