5 able to escape Scott Township house fire

The residents of a Scott Township home were able to escape after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m. first responders were called to the 300 block of Old Bower Hill Road.

Overall nine departments responded and worked for over 4 hours, according to East Carnegie Fire Department.

Glendale Hose Company No. 1 told Channel 11 the five people inside were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

The house is not livable at this time, we were told.

