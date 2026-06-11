5 cooling centers to be open in Pittsburgh on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is opening five cooling centers on Thursday for anyone who needs a place to get out of the sun.

Allegheny County officials have declared a Code Red Heat Advisory for Thursday.

Officials say the forecasted high temperatures near 90 degrees pose a risk for vulnerable people. The humidity will make it feel more like the mid-90s.

The following five senior centers will remain open until 7 p.m.:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center

7321 Frankstown Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

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