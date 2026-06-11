5 cooling centers to be open in Pittsburgh on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is opening five cooling centers on Thursday for anyone who needs a place to get out of the sun.
Allegheny County officials have declared a Code Red Heat Advisory for Thursday.
Officials say the forecasted high temperatures near 90 degrees pose a risk for vulnerable people. The humidity will make it feel more like the mid-90s.
The following five senior centers will remain open until 7 p.m.:
Beechview Healthy Active Living Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Homewood Healthy Active Living Center
7321 Frankstown Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
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