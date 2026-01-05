5 headlines we’ll see at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2026

The year of 2025 was a big one at Pittsburgh International Airport, with the new $1.7 billion terminal opening in November and the logging of another strong 12 months of passenger traffic and new flights. There won’t be anything huge like a new terminal ahead for PIT in 2026, but we already know a few highlights for the year. Other potential milestones were set into motion in 2025 and could become clearer in 2026.

Here are things to look forward to at PIT this year:

Dublin-Pittsburgh flights begin. Aer Lingus has long been a target for the Allegheny County Airport Authority, and in December 2025, its wishes were realized with the announcement of the first-ever nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Dublin. That has already been cheered by the business community, which already has many ties with Ireland.

It will also be the third European city served by PIT, which in itself is something that hasn’t happened in a long time. British Airways service to London is daily during the busiest months, Aer Lingus will have four flights a week through most of the year, and Icelandair will be back with its seasonal service to Reykjavik.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group