5 people injured in crash on I-376 ramp

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PITTSBURGH — Five people were injured in a crash on an I-376 ramp Tuesday night.

Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to the I-376 Squirrel Hill/Homestead ramp leading from the westbound highway at 9:29 p.m.

Dispatchers said five people were taken to the hospital from the crash via ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

