5 teens accused of carjacking woman at gunpoint in Pittsburgh, leading police on chase

PITTSBURGH — Five teenagers are in the Allegheny County Jail after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

The victim told police and Channel 11 that she was approached by five juveniles armed with an “assault style rifle” and a “handgun” on Faust Street in Sheraden.

They stole her phone, keys and car - a Honda Accord.

According to police, officers spotted the car while patrolling on the North Side and began following it.

They led police on a chase that reached more than 90 mph before crashing into barrier on the West End Bridge.

Channel 11 was there for the aftermath around 3:30 Friday morning. We saw the Honda being looked at towed and spotted police searching for the suspects.

Two hopped the barrier and hid on a footpath while the others ran. All were eventually arrested.

The suspects are Damien Lamont Hill, Angelo Saxton, Jaron Crew, Aaron Reddix and Jeremiah Venson. All range in ages from 15 to 17-years-old.

We spoke to the victim over the phone. She told us she is shaken up but is “all right, relatively.”

All of the suspects are in the Allegheny County Jail without bond and are charged as adults.

Police say these five are also under investigation for other carjackings, robberies and weapons-related offenses.

