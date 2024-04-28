Local

5 undrafted free agents sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

By WPXI.com News Staff

West Virginia's Beanie Bishop Jr. (11) slips past Pittsburgh's Konata Okunlola (8) after an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in five new faces after the NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday.

The Steelers announced that they would be signing:

  • Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia
  • Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
  • John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida
  • Julius Welschof, linebacker, Charlotte
  • Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, Michigan State

