5 undrafted free agents sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in five new faces after the NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday.
The Steelers announced that they would be signing:
- Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia
- Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
- John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida
- Julius Welschof, linebacker, Charlotte
- Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, Michigan State
✍️ @steelers @_sbx2’s got something to prove 💪#HailWV pic.twitter.com/O9MyUUQpLn— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) April 28, 2024
Classic City ⏩ Steel City— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 28, 2024
Daijun Edwards is a Pittsburgh Steeler.#GoDawgs | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/KIFc3845QG
Extremely fired up to be a part of #SteelerNation #HereWeGo #G10rytoGod pic.twitter.com/uvfdHcUmxq— John Rhys Plumlee (@JohnRhysPlumlee) April 28, 2024
Another Niner for the @steelers @JuliusWelschof has been signed by Pittsburgh!— Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) April 28, 2024
The Charlotte pipeline lives on!#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/uiIrzmeqwP
