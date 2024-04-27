Local

Box truck crashes into northern Armstrong grocery store

Parker Country Market box truck crash

PARKER, Pa. — A box truck crashed into a grocery store in northern Armstrong County.

The truck crashed into Parker Country Market, located on N. River Avenue in Parker.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows the box truck’s cab partially through the side of the building.

On Facebook, the grocery store said no one was hurt in the crash and that they’re still open.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

